Editor's note: Morning Scan will not publish on Friday, April 14 in observance of Good Friday. We'll be back on Monday, April 17.
Earnings: JPMorgan Chase beats earnings and revenue expectations as profit jumps 17%; Wells Fargo's earnings were unchanged as revenue fell. Citigroup reported a 17% increase in earnings as revenue rose 3%.
