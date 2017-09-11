Receiving Wide Coverage ... Into the breach: The Federal Bureau of Investigation is among the agencies looking into the massive data breach at Equifax, “a probe that could become one of the largest such investigations to date,” the Wall Street Journal comments. Why is the FBI interested? “The sheer amount of information stolen led analysts to question whether it was the work of hackers seeking to use the personal data for financial purposes, or if it was motivated by a foreign government seeking broader data on Americans.”

Attorneys general from Illinois and New York have begun investigations into the hack, and a House committee said it plans to hold a hearing into the “troubling” incident.