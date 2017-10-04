Receiving Wide Coverage ... The grilling on the Hill: Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith and Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan took turns getting pummeled by lawmakers as they tried to defend themselves and their companies on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

“It is unconscionable that Equifax failed so spectacularly to protect people’s most sensitive personal data,” Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., scolded Smith during his appearance before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. “It’s like the guards at Fort Knox forgot to lock the doors and failed to notice the thieves were emptying the vaults,” added Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., the committee’s chairman. Smith faces two more days of similar grilling Wednesday and Thursday. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Washington Post, American Banker