Breaking News Back in the black: Royal Bank of Scotland reported its first profitable first-half in the past three years. The bank, which is still 71% owned by the U.K. government, reported a 14% increase in revenue and a net profit of £939 million, versus a £2.05 billion loss in the first half of last year. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Wall Street Journal Job refinement: The Federal Reserve proposed reducing the requirements it places on banks’ boards of directors, “its latest move to recalibrate regulations as it takes stock of rules adopted since the financial crisis.”