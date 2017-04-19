Earnings: Morgan Stanley reports higher first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Flat tire: Goldman Sachs's disappointing first quarter earnings report "punctured some of the optimism surrounding U.S. bank stocks in the wake of the election of Donald Trump, revealing a poor quarter for bond trading that fell well short of analysts' expectations," the Financial Times reports. "Banks with big trading businesses were expected to do well out of Mr. Trump's victory in November. But first-quarter revenues from Goldman's core debt-trading business were essentially flat, compared with a very choppy period a year earlier."