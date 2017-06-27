Receiving Wide Coverage ... New to the Citi: Citigroup has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, a former high-profile investment banker at JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, as a senior adviser. He joins a new advisory board that includes several senior Citi executives and former European politicians that will help the bank and its clients navigate the post-Brexit European Union.

Citi also named Toby Ali, formerly of Bank of America, as co-head of its leveraged finance business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).