Choice Act passes: While most of the attention Thursday was focused on the House's passage of the bill to repeal Obamacare, the House Financial Services Committee approved the Financial Choice Act, which would undo much of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act. The bill was approved 34-26 along party lines and now goes to the full House.

"Our plan replaces Dodd-Frank's growth-strangling regulations on small banks and credit unions with reforms that expand access to capital so small businesses on Main Street can grow and create jobs," said Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, the chairman of the committee and the bill's sponsor. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker