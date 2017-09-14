Receiving Wide Coverage ... Line forms to the right: More than 100 lawsuits have been filed against Equifax since it disclosed its massive data breach last Friday. The company “could face a tougher challenge in court than other corporate giants that have dealt with the legal fallout of data breaches,” legal experts told the Wall Street Journal.

So far, though, the cost of the hack has been borne mostly by consumers, whose personal credit information has been exposed to criminals, and investors, who have seen their holdings drop more than 20% in value since the breach was announced, observes New York Times financial columnist Gretchen Morgenson. “It remains unclear, though, whether the company’s executives will take a financial hit,” she writes, “Indeed, Equifax’s top managers may not feel any financial ill effects, given the company’s past compensation practices.”