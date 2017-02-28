No Mayo: CLSA Americas, the brokerage firm owned by China's Citic Securities, unexpectedly closed its stock research unit on Monday, costing about 90 people their jobs, more than half of them research analysts. Among those let go was the company's "outspoken" banking analyst Mike Mayo, "one of the best known" in the industry who "over the years had developed a reputation for not mincing words about the banks he covers," according to the Wall Street Journal. "The analyst butted heads numerous times with some of the largest U.S. banks and in some cases even their chief executives." Wall Street Journal, New York Times

Loans sold: Prosper Marketplace said it reached a deal to sell up to $5 billion of consumer loans over the next two years to a consortium of investment firms, including an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management, Third Point and Jefferies LLC. The deal won't come cheap to Prosper, however. "As part of the deal," the Journal said, "the investor group will receive warrants to buy Prosper shares that are tied to the volume of loans that they buy at face value. If the group buys the full $5 billion, they would have the right to purchase shares representing 35% of the company." The marketplace lender also lined up financing for an additional $1 billion of loans from Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, American Banker