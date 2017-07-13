Receiving Wide Coverage ... Settled: Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay $5.5 billion to the Federal Housing Finance Agency to settle an investigation into its sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. “The settlement clears one of several obstacles the U.K. government-controlled bank faces before it can resume dividend payments and continue its return to private hands,” the Wall Street Journal says. But the bank still faces a penalty from the Department of Justice that could be more than twice as big. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker

Wall Street Journal No cash for you: Visa is offering up to 50 restaurants and food sellers $10,000 to upgrade their payments technology. There’s one catch: They have to agree to stop accepting cash. Consumers would be able to pay only with debit or credit cards or from their cellphones. The offer is part of an initiative Visa unveiled on Monday to start businesses on a “journey to cashless.”