Receiving Wide Coverage ... Are stress tests too easy?: Bank stress tests "are getting easier," the Wall Street Journal writes. That's because Federal Reserve officials "now envision a system where firms would generally only fail the test if their capital levels dipped below the level the Fed views as healthy — in other words for quantitative reasons, not qualitative ones. That likely means fewer test failures." Over the past three years, it notes, eight of the nine banks that have failed did so for qualitative, or subjective, reasons — only one did for having a low capital ratio.

Gretchen Morgenson, the New York Times' financial editor and columnist, says bank stress-test results shouldn't always be trusted. Looking at the recent failure of Banco Popular, Spain's fifth largest bank, she notes that as recently as last year the bank's stress test, conducted in cooperation with the European Banking Authority, "told a rosier story" than what was revealed recently, which showed the bank was undercapitalized.