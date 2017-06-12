Report due: A Treasury Department report that outlines "a reassessment of a broad range of banking rules" could be released as early as Monday. The 150-page report, the Treasury's response to President Trump's February executive order to come up with a reform plan, takes "a more pragmatic path than some Republicans who want to throw out Obama-era financial rules wholesale, although administration officials are still seeking to loosen regulatory restrictions on banks in significant ways," the paper says.

The report "is harshly critical of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and recommends that the bureau be stripped of its authority to examine financial institutions," the article notes. The report also contains a big section on the Volcker rule, although it stops short of calling for a repeal, and recommends that banks with less than $10 billion in assets be exempt from it.