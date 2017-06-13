Reform blueprint: The Treasury Department issued a financial reform report on Monday "that makes scores of recommendations that have been on the banking industry's wish list for years," the Wall Street Journal reported. The report, which calls for rolling back many of the reforms enacted under President Obama after the 2008 global financial crisis, "was expected to draw praise from the financial industry and Republicans and spark criticism from consumer groups and many Democrats," the paper said.

"We tried to have the right balance between eliminating undue, burdensome regulations while not putting taxpayers at risk," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, American Banker