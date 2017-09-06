Receiving Wide Coverage ... Now ex-employees take on Wells: Two former Wells Fargo managers are suing the bank, claiming they were unfairly scapegoated for raising issues about the bank’s sales practices. Reza and Marla Razzaghipour, who are husband and wife, oversaw regions in Southern California and managed a combined 3,500 employees. They were both fired last March. The lawsuit was filed August 31 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Wells said it “denies the allegations of these two former regional presidents. The termination decisions were not retaliatory as alleged in the complaint. The company terminated the employment of these two individuals for legitimate and lawful reasons.”