Receiving Wide Coverage ... Back on track: Hedge funds recorded their eighth consecutive monthly increase in returns, their longest winning streak since early 2004. Investors also stopped pulling their money out following six straight quarters of withdrawals, with assets under management rising to a record $3.1 trillion as the funds took in $6 billion of new money in the second quarter. The improved performance suggests that hedge funds “are back in favor after several lackluster years, where fund managers blamed anything from monetary policy to crowded trades for their poor performance,” the Financial Times said. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

The improved performance could mean that hedge fund managers will be paying billions of dollars in new U.S. taxes. According to the Wall Street Journal, star hedge fund managers such as Steven Cohen, David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb will be paying more next year due to the closing of a loop hole that allowed them to defer offshore income for years. Total payments from all managers could reach $25 billion to $100 billion or more.