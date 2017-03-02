Print Email Reprints Share

No bonuses: Wells Fargo's board stripped eight top executives, including CEO Timothy Sloan and CFO John Shrewsberry, of their 2016 cash bonuses and clawed back up to half the stock awards in response to the bank's phony accounts scandal. The actions "don't reflect the culpability of individuals but are meant to show their accountability for the bank's overall performance and reputational risk as a result of the scandal," the Wall Street Journal reported. The moves will cost the executives about $32 million. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Washington Post, American Banker

Wells also disclosed that the number of customers affected by the scandal may be bigger than the 2.1 million originally estimated. And its legal costs could be $1.8 billion more than expected.

