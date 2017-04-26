Positive: Credit Suisse said it plans to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.02 billion) in new capital and scrap plans to sell a stake of its Swiss unit as its first-quarter earnings beat expectations. "The upbeat earnings come as a welcome reprieve for the Swiss banking giant, which has been beset by steep losses and uncertainties over its longer-term strategy as it scales back from volatile, but sometimes very profitable, investment banking and moves toward the more predictable business of managing money for wealthy clients," the Wall Street Journal commented. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times

Survivors: All of Wells Fargo's 15 directors won reelection at the company's "contentious" and "raucous" annual meeting on Tuesday, but some just barely made it, even though they were running unopposed. While CEO Timothy J. Sloan won support from 99% of the shares voted, nonexecutive chairman Stephen Sanger got only 56% and Enrique Hernandez, the head of the bank's risk committee, received only 53%. None of the others seeking reelection got more than 80% of the vote.