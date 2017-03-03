Machine learning: Capital One is launching a formal study to see how machine learning can help customers manage their finances. "During the coming months and years, Capital One's machine learning capabilities could give customers greater insights into budgeting," the paper reported. "For example, advanced machine-learning algorithms could make smart predictions about upcoming bills such as rent, and irregular expenses such as those tied to seasonal weather changes, to help customers manage their spending." The credit card company has created a new Machine Learning Center of Excellence and is recruiting people with artificial intelligence experience, the paper said.

Brighter than gold: The price of bitcoin rose to a record high on Thursday, but the surge was notable for another reason: it reached parity with the price of gold for the first time. The digital currency hit $1,252 on Thursday, $10 above its all-time high of $1,242. At the same time, the price of bullion fell 0.7% to $1,241. "While it's debatable whether or not one bitcoin is the equivalent of one ounce of gold," the Journal said, it is notable because bitcoin backers "are promoting it as a 21st-century version of gold."