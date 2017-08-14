Receiving Wide Coverage ... More legal woes: Wells Fargo has been hit with yet another accusation of cheating its customers. CNN Money reported Friday the bank is being sued by some of its small business clients for allegedly overcharging them for processing credit card transactions over several years. According to the suit, a joint venture that is 60% owned by Wells Fargo and 40% by First Data charged “massive early termination fees” to small businesses who tried to leave.

Amid the wave of new scandals at Wells, “now seems an odd time” for the Federal Reserve to suggest lightening the load on bank boards of directors and “to reduce communications between regulators and bank boards,” New York Times financial columnist Gretchen Morgenson writes.