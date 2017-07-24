Receiving Wide Coverage ... Does it matter?: Trump administration regulators are looking to put the kibosh on trying to regulate Wall Street pay, but it may be pointless anyway, the result of Dodd Frank as well as "changes in the economics of the banking industry [that] have already resulted in tighter compensation controls," the Wall Street Journal reports. "Big banks already have made moves to rein in pay, pressured by shareholders seeking higher dividends and stock buybacks and as they work under higher capital requirements that have pressured profitability and squeezed the amount of money available for compensation." Wall Street Journal, American Banker

Indeed, the average compensation for the top 20 Wall Street CEOs last year was about $12.5 million, down from $14.2 million in 2015, according to the Financial Times. Still, some bankers did really well, thanks to stock market gains. Both JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs saw the value of their stock and options increase by $150 million following Donald Trump's election.