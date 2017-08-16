Receiving Wide Coverage ... Clean slate: As expected, Wells Fargo named Vice Chairman Elizabeth Duke to replace its chairman, Stephen Sanger, effective January 1. Duke becomes the "first woman to hold a top board role at one of the nation's largest banks," according to the Wall Street Journal.

In addition to Sanger, the bank said that two long-serving board members, Cynthia Milligan and Susan Swenson, who joined the board in the 1990s, are also stepping down. Wells also named its newest director, Juan Pujadas, a retired principal at PricewaterhouseCoopers, who will join the board on September 1.