Tough position: Wells Fargo named Allen Parker, the former head of the prominent law firm Cravath Swaine & Moore, as its chief lawyer. He succeeds James Strother, a 30-year Wells veteran who was scheduled to retire last year when he turned 65 but stayed on as the bank sought his replacement. Parker, who will work out of the bank's San Francisco headquarters starting March 27, joins the bank "at one of its most difficult points as it continues to remain in the spotlight" following its fake accounts scandal. Wall Street Journal, Financial Times

Whale hunt: The Federal Reserve is considering taking legal action against Bruno Iksil, the JPMorgan Chase trader known as the "London whale" who is blamed for $6.2 billion in trading losses at the bank in 2012. "If the Fed takes action, Iksil could face a large legal bill, fines and a permanent ban from working in finance," the paper reported, quoting a person close to the matter. "I have to retrieve my reputation, my intellectual property and, simply, my life. So far, all of this has been stolen," Iksil said in an interview with Financial News, a London-based sister publication of the Journal.