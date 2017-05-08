More cuts: Wells Fargo is planning to slash costs by $3 billion, on top of the $2 billion it has already announced, the Financial Times reports. "Managers at Wells are already accelerating branch closures and squeezing discretionary spending, including travel and consultancy budgets, as part of a clamp down on costs. Marketing and finance are among several departments being streamlined."

Warren Buffett finally opened up about Wells' handling of its phony accounts scandal. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting over the weekend, he said, the bank "incentivized the wrong type of behavior" and failed to act quickly enough when the scandal came to light. Buffett, whose Berkshire is the bank's largest investor, owning just under 10% of the outstanding shares, had been largely silent on the scandal.