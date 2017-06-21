Receiving Wide Coverage ... How ironic: The decision by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office to charge former Barclays CEO John Varley with fraud in the bank’s dealings with Qatar to avoid a government bailout during the financial crisis “means the only high-profile chief executive to face prosecution for the events of 2007-08 will do so not for bringing down a bank — but trying to save one,” the Financial Times notes.

“Whether Barclays fights the charges or pleads guilty will be a complex gamble for current management,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Besides Varley, several other former executives and the bank itself were charged with fraud.