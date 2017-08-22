Bryn Mawr Bank in Pennsylvania has launched a proprietary mutual fund in hopes of broadening the scope of its wealth management operations.

The $3.4 billion-asset company plans to leverage its BMT Multi-Cap Fund to offer “strategic investment advice” to the mass market, CEO Frank Leto said. Bryn Mawr’s wealth management division, which has 120 employees and more than $12 billion in assets under management, had been limited to courting courts clients who meet its minimum asset requirements.