WASHINGTON — The American Bankers Association announced its endorsement Monday of two House members from California in their reelection campaigns.

The ABA's backing of Democrat Lou Correa and Republican Jeff Denham are in partnership with the California Bankers Association. The ABA has so far endorsed six candidates in their reelection campaigns for the upcoming November midterms.

“Lou Correa understands the important role that banks play in building communities, and supports good public policy that helps those banks serve their customers,” said ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols in a press release. “He has a track record of working across the aisle to promote commonsense banking policy that helps his constituents.”

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., was one of two House incumbents to get the ABA's endorsement. Bloomberg News

Nichols said Denham "believes in pro-growth policies and commonsense rules that allow banks to better serve their customers."

"Having served 16 years in the military and seven more in Congress, Denham has proven to be a true public servant, and we are pleased to stand alongside California bankers in supporting his re-election,” Nichols said.

Neither lawmaker currently sits on the House Financial Services Committee, but they both voted in favor of the regulatory relief bill President Trump signed into law in May.

ABA has upped its political engagement by announcing backing for specific candidates in the upcoming midterms. ABA said it will continue to support both Democratic and Republican members of Congress “who have demonstrated a commitment to policies that help America’s banks better serve their communities.”

In April, ABA began airing television advertisements in Montana and North Carolina, respectively, in support of Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C.

And earlier this month, ABA launched television advertisements in Maine and Arkansas, respectively, in support of the reelection campaigns of Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, and Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.