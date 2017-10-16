WASHINGTON — Minorities are more likely to turn to a financial technology firm than a bank when seeking a business loan, but they may pay higher interest rates, according to the preliminary results of a congressional investigation released Monday.
Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., launched an inquiry into the online lending space earlier this year.
