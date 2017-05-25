BancFirst in Oklahoma City is being led by someone outside the Rainbolt family for the first time since its creation.
The $7.2 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that David Harlow has succeeded David Rainbolt as its CEO and that Darryl Schmidt has become CEO of its bank, succeeding Dennis Brand.
