BancFirst in Oklahoma City is being led by someone outside the Rainbolt family for the first time since its creation.

The $7.2 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that David Harlow has succeeded David Rainbolt as its CEO and that Darryl Schmidt has become CEO of its bank, succeeding Dennis Brand.

