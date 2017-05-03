Capital gains recorded in 2016 dampened BancWest’s first-quarter earnings, even as BNP Paribas’ U.S. subsidiary posted year-over-year loan and deposit growth.

Revenues at the holding company for the $75 billion-asset Bank of the West in San Francisco and the $19 billion-asset First Hawaiian Bank in Honolulu declined 5% from the first quarter of 2016, when BancWest recorded significant capital gains from the sale of securities and loans. If not for that one-time event, revenues in the first quarter would have been 5.3% higher than they were a year ago. Pretax net income declined 23.1%, but would have been up 16% if not for those capital gains a year ago, BNP Paribas said.