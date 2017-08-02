Bank of Marin Bancorp in Novato, Calif., has agreed to buy Bank of Napa in California.
The $2.1 billion-asset Bank of Marin said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $51 million in stock for the $246 million-asset Bank of Napa. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
