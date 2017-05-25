Bank of the Ozarks in Little Rock, Ark., is looking to raise more than $300 million in capital as it prepares for its first Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test.
The $19 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that it will sell 6.6 million shares of common stock. It could sell another 990,000 shares of stock if there is enough demand.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In