Bank of the Ozarks in Little Rock, Ark., announced plans Tuesday to dissolve its holding company for cost-cutting purposes as first-quarter profits edged upward.

The $19 billion-asset bank's net income rose 2% from the fourth quarter to $89.2 million. Bank of the Ozarks acquired two companies in July, Community & Southern Holdings in Atlanta and C1 Financial in St. Petersburg, Fla. Those acquisitions affected year-over-year comparisons.