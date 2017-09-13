WASHINGTON — The three federal prudential bank regulators on Wednesday proposed revising certain definitions in Community Reinvestment Act regulations to stay aligned with a recent rule from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Under the proposal, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Reserve Board would update definitions of terms such as "home mortgage loan" and "consumer loan" to be consistent with new requirements implemented by the CFPB under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. The HMDA changes go into effect in January 2018.