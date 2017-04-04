WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee approved the nomination of Jay Clayton as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission in a 15-8 vote on Tuesday.
Clayton’s nomination has drawn fire from progressives who point to his work as a securities lawyer at Sullivan & Cromwell, where he defended Wall Street firms including Goldman Sachs, UBS and Barclays.
