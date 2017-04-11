A legal dispute between Wells Fargo and one of the world’s largest bitcoin exchanges is underlining persistent doubts about the willingness of U.S. banks to participate in the digital currency world.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, the Hong Kong-based exchange Bitfinex and another company alleged that Wells effectively blocked U.S. customers from selling their virtual currency holdings. With clients unable to redeem funds, the suit said, Wells’ decision has “substantially interfered with plaintiffs’ ability to operate their businesses.”