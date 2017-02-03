A decision by some banks to de-emphasize commercial real estate is creating openings for institutions with the capacity – and the stomach – to scale up.
Banks, especially those that are below regulators’ preferred 300% ratio of CRE to total risk-based capital, should have room to take on more exposure, and could do so at potentially better terms and pricing.
