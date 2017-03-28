The Spanish banking group BBVA has joined a major international project to establish common standards for blockchain technology, the bank announced Monday.
Led by the nonprofit Linux Foundation, the open-source project, known as Hyperledger, seeks to ensure that blockchain implementations are compatible both within and across industries.
