The firing of Rusty Cloutier marked a rare instance of a bank board exercising its full powers and an anticlimactic end to a colorful career.

MidSouth Bancorp in Lafayette, La., disclosed Thursday that Cloutier, its founding CEO, and his son had been fired. For the elder Cloutier, the dismissal ended more than 30 years at a company he built from a tiny bank to one with nearly $2 billion in assets.