Berkshire Hills Bancorp in Pittsfield, Mass., has agreed to buy Commerce Bancshares in Worcester, Mass.
The $9.3 billion-asset Berkshire Hills said in a press release Monday that it will pay $209 million in stock for the $2.2 billion-asset Commerce. The deal, which is expected to close in the next six to nine months, prices Commerce at 138% of its tangible book value.
