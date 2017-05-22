Print Email Reprints Share

Berkshire Hills Bancorp in Pittsfield, Mass., has agreed to buy Commerce Bancshares in Worcester, Mass.

The $9.3 billion-asset Berkshire Hills said in a press release Monday that it will pay $209 million in stock for the $2.2 billion-asset Commerce. The deal, which is expected to close in the next six to nine months, prices Commerce at 138% of its tangible book value.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial