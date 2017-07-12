WASHINGTON — New data shows that large commercial banks are increasing their originations of single-family construction loans, but these loans still represent a small percentage of their total assets.
With improving conditions in the housing market, acquisition, development and construction loans held by large banks rose from $20.8 billion at the end 2013 to $36 billion on March 31 of this year, according to the National Association of Home Builders' June 27 "Eye on Housing" report.
