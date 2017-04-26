Profits at BOK Financial in Tulsa, Okla., more than doubled in the first quarter, aided by improved credit quality, stronger net interest income resulting in part from a recent acquisition, increased revenue from asset management and disciplined expense management.

Net income for the $33 billion asset company rose to $88.4 million in the first quarter, compared with $42.6 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share more than doubled as well, to $1.35, beating by 30 cents the average estimates of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.