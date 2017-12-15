Bryn Mawr Bank has tapped the CEO of a recently acquired bank to become president of its banking division.

The $4.3 billion-asset company said in a press release Friday that Kevin Tylus also joined its board, where he will serve on the risk management and wealth committees. Tylus will report directly to Frank Leto, Bryn Mawr’s president and CEO.

Tylus was president and CEO of Royal Bank America, which Bryn Mawr acquired on Dec. 15.

Tylus "is a proven leader with many years of experience in the financial services industry, having served in key leadership and community development capacities,” Leto said in the release.

“We look forward to leveraging his expertise as a member of our board,” Leto added. “He will be integral in BMT’s growth and expansion into new markets while also leading our efforts to build and enhance our unique customer experience.”

