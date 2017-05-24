Horizon Bancorp in Michigan City, Ind., has agreed to buy Lafayette Community Bancorp in Indiana.
The $3.2 billion-asset Horizon said late Tuesday that it will pay $32 million in cash and stock for the $172.1 million-asset Lafayette. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.
