Profits at Fifth Third Bancorp in Cincinnati rose in the second quarter as lower costs and higher interest rates offset a decline in lending.
The $141 billion-asset company reported earnings of $344 million, or 13% more than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 45 cents, or two cents higher than the consensus among analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
