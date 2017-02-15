California First National Bancorp in Irvine is facing regulatory scrutiny over its syndicated lending.

The $880 million-asset company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, after an interim examination, found that “an unsafe and unsound banking practice” had occurred with its commercial loan book. The bank was told to stop originating syndicated commercial loans until the OCC can conclude that “an acceptable risk management framework is in place.”