WASHINGTON — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said housing advocates should not worry about proposed funding cuts, arguing that they will be made up for as part of an eventual infrastructure bill from the administration.
The Trump administration has proposed cutting $6.2 billion from HUD, equal to roughly 13% of its operating budget, drawing the ire of housing advocates. But Carson said concerns about slashing housing are unjustified.
