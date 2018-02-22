Carver Bancorp in New York has agreed to sell its corporate office building.

The $656 million-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it will sell the property, at 75 West 125th St., to a group known as Chompol LLC, a unit of New York real estate company Gatsby Enterprises, for $19.5 million.

Carver said it will lease a portion of the property for its main office, though it will move its administrative staff to a nearby location in Harlem.

The sale required approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Carver signed a formal agreement with the OCC May 2016 that includes mandates tied to the Bank Secrecy Act and commercial real estate.

