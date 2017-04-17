Print Email Reprints Share

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit Monday against an Ohio law firm for allegedly engaging in illegal debt collection practices by failing to determine whether millions of consumers actually owed a debt.

The CFPB alleged that Weltman, Weinberg & Reis in Cleveland sent collection letters falsely implying that lawyers had reviewed a consumer's account or made a determination that the consumer actually owed a debt.

