The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Friday that its enforcement chief, Anthony Alexis, plans to leave the agency after more than five and a half years.
The departure of Alexis, a former federal prosecutor, is likely to further fuel speculation that the CFPB Director Richard Cordray plans to leave the agency soon to run for governor of Ohio.
