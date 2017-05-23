F.N.B. Corp. in Pittsburgh is shuffling a number of board positions.
The $30 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that Vincent Delie Jr., its president and CEO, will become its chairman on Dec. 20. Delie will succeed Stephen Gurgovits, his predecessor as CEO, as chairman.
